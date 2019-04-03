Watch a pod of dolphins enjoying the waves in Newhaven

A pod of dolphins was spotted at sea near Newhaven yesterday afternoon (April 2).

Crew aboard a tug boat were treated to the spectacular sight of dozens of the animals emerging from the water as they were out providing levelling services to Newhaven Port.

James Gray, assistant harbour master, said, “Our tug crew at Shoreham Port were thrilled to capture this footage of a pod of 8-10 dolphins aboard our new tug boat ‘Acamar’ on Tuesday.”

The mammals came within inches of the boat as stunned crew members filmed the display.

According to Brighton Dolphin Project, they were a pod of bottlenose dolphins.

James added, “With two tug boats now working as part of our fleet, we have increased our availability to assist clients with their requirements for seabed levelling, often working alongside dredgers to improve their efficiency or post dredge to work the hard to reach areas and reduce any residual high spots.

Dolphins were seen off the coast in Newhaven, still from video shared by Shoreham Port SUS-190304-114207001

“We look forward to assisting other Ports in the near future – and hopefully capturing more exciting footage to share with our local community.”

To keep up to date with Shoreham Port news, visit its Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and linkedIn pages and website or sign up to its newsletter.