Warning of ‘significant delays’ on Eastbourne buses until end of March

A bus company has warned that passengers in Eastbourne could experience ‘significant delays’ – until the end of March.

Stagecoach said that the South East Water works taking place in Terminus Road could impact on its ability to stick to its timetable until March 30.

The works, which started on January 8, are taking place to install a new water main and services.

As the works extend onto the road, the road will be under traffic light management. The works coincide with projects in Seaside and the upcoming close of Rodmill Drive.

A Stagecoach spokesperson added, “We are expecting significant delays to all services operating outbound to Old Town, the DGH, Willingdon, Polegate, Hailsham and beyond due to the above.

“We ask that our customers remain patient throughout this testing period and we assure you that we will try to maintain the best service possible.”