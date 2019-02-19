Warning after van drives over Hailsham roundabout in thick fog

Police officers are warning drivers to take care in foggy weather after a vehicle drove over a Hailsham roundabout and collided on the other side.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the Diplocks Roundabout on the A22 Hailsham Bypass at about 9.30pm on Saturday night (February 16).

PC Gareth Evers said on Twitter, “More road related incidents on our last shift of the set.

“This one resulted in a Traffic File for due care and attention, with advice of driving to the conditions to enable you to go around roundabouts and not over them.

“It’s a speed limit, not a target...especially in dense fog!”

SECAmb (South East Coast Ambulance Service) has been contacted for comment.