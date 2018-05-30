Warning after ‘spate’ of vehicle break-ins in Eastbourne

A building contractors is warning the public to be wary after a ‘spate’ of thefts from vehicles around Eastbourne.

Ellis Builders says tools were stolen from one of its vehicles which was broken into in broad daylight in the Trinity Place area on May 23.

A spokesperson said, “Please be vigilant!

“There appears to have been a spate of tool thefts from vehicles in the Eastbourne area over the last few weeks, including one of our own vehicles which was recently broken into in broad daylight.

“Please keep an eye out and report anything suspicious.”

The vehicle also had its spare tyre stolen in the incident which took place between the hours of 12-5pm that day.

If you see something suspicious contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101.