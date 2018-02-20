Warning after spate of charity box thefts across East Sussex

Police are warning businesses to take care after a number of charity box thefts across East Sussex.

Officers are advising premises to keep them as secure as possible after a marked increase in the crime.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “Businesses, please be aware of walk in charity box thieves! We have had several reports of charity boxes being stolen from businesses throughout East Sussex.

“Please ensure you keep your charity boxes as secure as possible, keep them somewhere visible to staff at all times and report any suspicious activity, attempts or thefts of charity boxes to 101.”

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about the below message contact police online here, email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org