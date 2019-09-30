Warning after series of cliff falls at Birling Gap

People are being warned to stay away after a series of cliff falls in the Birling Gap area.

The steps to the beauty spot were closed after tonnes of chalk crumbled from the cliffs at numerous points along the Seven Sisters over weekend.

Photo shared by Birling Gap Coastguard

Birling Gap Coastguard said in a statement, “Please stay away from cliff edges and base. There have been a series of cliff falls this afternoon in the Birling Gap area as well as the seven sisters.

“As a result the steps at Birling gap have been temporarily closed.”

It is not known at this time if the steps remain closed, Wealden District Council has been contacted for further information.

In a coastal emergency call 999 and ask for the coastguard.

