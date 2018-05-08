Warning after ‘person dropping poison’ at Eastbourne playing field

A warning has been issued after suspected poison was found on an Eastbourne playing field today (Tuesday).

The council says it is investigating after someone was said to be dropping the poison along the fields on Lottbridge Drove opposite the Sovereign Centre.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne council said, “Our refuse and parks contractors, together with our Neighbourhood First Advisors have all been alerted and will remain vigilant when working in all areas.”

If you spot any suspicious activity in the area contact the police on 101.

This comes after rat poison was found on a beach at Sovereign Harbour a few days ago.

Read more here.