Warning after hedgehog killed by trap in Polegate

Police are investigating after a hedgehog died of its wounds from a rodent trap in Polegate.

A woman in Rye Close was shocked to find the seriously injured animal in her garden – with the trap still attached.

According to Wealden Police, Rescuers arrived on the scene, and quickly removed the hedgehog from the trap but the animal had to be put down.

Following the incident, a Spokesperson for the British Hedgehog Preservation Society said, “Hedgehogs are a protected species through being listed on Schedule 6 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act.

“Explicitly they may not be trapped without a licence. This means that if a trap is set, albeit intended for something else, and it catches a hedgehog.

“Anyone setting traps for ‘vermin’ or non-protected species is obliged to take all reasonable precautions to avoid catching a protected species otherwise they commit an offence.”

And PC Waters of Wealden Police said officers have knocked on doors of all the surrounding houses asking questions about the incident.

He is calling on anyone with information on who has placed the trap to get in contact with Sussex Police on 101 quoting reference 0918 or 5/4/18.

This comes after East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service (WRAS) made an emotional appeal on its Facebook page after having to put down a hedgehog due to its injuries from a trap.

WRAS said, “Imagine you’re a hedgehog, imagine it’s spring and you have just come out hibernation. You’re feeling good, healthy weight and you’re out foraging for the first time since winter.

“Something smells good, too good to be true you think, a ready meal already on a plate. You sniff and investigate, you put your front paw forward...

“We can’t even begin to say how upset we are after seeing the state of the hedgehog that has had to drag it around, how upsetting it is for the finders.

“An otherwise perfectly healthy hedgehog has had to be put to sleep due the injury this trap has caused and the infection that has spread. We can’t even begin to imagine how much pain this poor hog has been going through. So sorry.

“If anything is caught in one of these that is not the intended species YOU ARE BREAKING THE LAW. Ignorance of the law is no defense.”