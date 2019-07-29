Warning after fire at Eastbourne seafront hotel

The fire service has released a warning after a fire broke out at a hotel on Eastbourne seafront last night (July 28).

Firefighters were called to reports of a blaze in a third flood bedroom of The Strand Hotel on Royal Parade at about 8.10pm on Sunday.

Photo by Dan Jessup

Four fire engines rushed to the scene, and crews battled the flames wearing breathing apparatus and using C02 and a hose reel jet.

Everyone was accounted for and there were no reports of any injuries, said East Sussex Fire and Rescue (ESFRS).

A fire investigation was carried out and the fire was deemed accidental, said a spokesperson for the service.

The spokesperson said the blaze has prompted a reminder of the importance of fire safety for businesses.

They said, “As a business, all hotels should have proper fire safety measures in place.”

This includes carrying out a fire risk assessment which identifies hazards and takes action to minimise these risks.

For more information and advice, visit www.esfrs.org/business