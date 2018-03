A police officer is warning motorists to beware of slippery roads after a car flipped in Pevensey today (Thursday).

The vehicle skidded off the road and landed upside down in a bush by Wartling Road at around 9am.

Photo by PC Gareth Evers

Fortunately no one was reported as injured.

Since a police officer has warned drivers to be careful. PC Gareth Evers said on Twitter, “Don’t be fooled by the sunny weather, the roads are still slippery when wet. #DriveToTheConditions”.