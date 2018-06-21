Wanted man could be sofa surfing in Eastbourne

A man wanted by police could be sofa surfing in Eastbourne.

Convicted burglar Joseph Doyley, 43, from East Sussex, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of a licence for his early release.

Doyley appeared at Lewes Crown Court on in April 2015 when he was jailed for three years and six months for burglary, said Sussex Police.

He was released on licence from HMP Standford Hill, Eastchurch, Kent,in July 2017 but police say he has since failed to comply with its conditions.

On June 12 the licence was revoked and a warrant issued for his return to prison.

Doyley is described as white, 5ft 9ins, of skinny build, with black hair and brown eyes.

It is believed he may be sofa surfing in Eastbourne or St Leonards-on-Sea.

He is being urged to hand himself in as soon as possible or risk being charged with the new offence of being unlawfully at large.

Anyone seeing Doyley or knowing of his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 551 of 14/06.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers online or phone the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.