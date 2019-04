A man wanted in connection with a serious sexual offence has been arrested in Eastbourne.

Earlier this week officers appealed for help to find Tre John Bunby, wanted in connection with an incident in Hailsham.

Police said the 26-year-old was located at an address in Eastbourne on Tuesday night (April 16) and was arrested on suspicion of rape.

He remains in police custody at this stage, Sussex Police said.

