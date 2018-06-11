Wanted man arrested and charged

A man who has been at large since the beginning of April has been arrested and charged.

Officers detained 22-year-old Hove man Jessie Burbridge in Hangleton on Saturday (June 9) after police say he ran off from them and was found hiding in a garden.

Burbridge was wanted for an assault, criminal damage and escaping lawful custody in Worthing, and an assault in Brighton.

He was taken to custody and has now been charged with assaulting a police officer with intent to resist arrest in Worthing on April 6, causing criminal damage to a car in Worthing on April 6, escaping from lawful custody at Worthing on April 6 and assaulting a police officer with intent to resist arrest in Hove on June 9.

Burbridge was remanded in custody and was due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (June 11).