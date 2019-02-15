Wanted Eastbourne man who taunted police arrested after Valentine’s Day appeal

Sussex Police say they have a “date” after a successful Valentine’s appeal for a wanted Eastbourne man.

Ryan Skinner was arrested in Eastbourne just after 7pm last night (February 14), said police.

The force thanked the “matchmaking people of Sussex” for their help in finding the 33-year-old, who was wanted on remand to prison.

Police say he has now been charged and returned to prison.

Skinner was one of a number of “Valentine’s villains” in a humorous appeal shared by Sussex Police calling for help to get them a “date”.

He taunted officers on the Eastbourne Herald Facebook page, asking what he should wear and whether the date would be in Lewes or Rochester.

But Sussex Police got the last laugh. A spokesperson said, “He asked on social media where the date should be and what he should wear; now it will be at HMP Lewes and he’ll be wearing something stripey!”