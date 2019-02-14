Wanted Eastbourne man responds to police’s Valentine’s Day invitation: ‘What shall I wear?’

An Eastbourne man wanted by police has responded to their invitation for a Valentine’s date.

Ryan Skinner taunted officers on social media after The Herald shared a tongue-in-cheek appeal by Sussex Police, calling for Skinner to stop being shy and hand himself in.

Ryan Skinner, photo by Sussex Police

He wrote on the Eastbourne Herald Facebook page, “we’re we goin lewes or Rochester and wat shall I wear [sic]?”

He also posted a love heart sticker.

The 33-year-old is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his license conditions.

Sussex Police branded him one of the force’s “Valentine villains” and called on the public to help match-make.

Anyone with information which may help police get a date can contact officers online or call 101.

Alternatively, Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.