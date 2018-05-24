Walking festival is back this September

Walkers will be unlocking some hidden secrets in Sussex this September as the Eastbourne and Lewes Walk Fest returns, featuring a range of guided walks to historic gems, special places and hidden treasures.

The nine-day long walking festival from September 22 to 30 will offer a chance to dust off those walking boots and discover the hidden history and stunning beauty of the South Downs National Park from Seaford and Lewes to Eastbourne.

Organised by Eastbourne Borough and Lewes District Councils, there is still time for keen walking guides to submit their favourite strolls to the festival and join the growing programme of tours on offer.

From uncovering the ancient cinque port in Seaford and the lost coastal village of Tide-Mills to the twittens of Lewes and the original Bourne Spring of Eastbourne. Walkers can choose from a range of guided walks of varying ability throughout the week, many of which are free.

Supported by the Eastbourne Downland Group, walks include both towns and countryside, including the mysterious Long Man of Wilmington chalk figure, Friston Forest and the site of an ancient Iron Age Hill Fort.

The new Mayor of Eastbourne will be one of the first walk leaders to guide walkers around the streets of Eastbourne, exploring the influential women who helped shape the town and make a difference.

A keen walker, tour guide and one of the organisers behind the festival, Cllr Gill Mattock is keen to encourage people to explore their surroundings and walk on a regular basis.

Cllr Mattock, said, “With stunning national park, iconic cliffs, historic towns and the best sunshine record, the Sussex coast really is the perfect place for a walking festival.

“As well as being healthy and great for our general wellbeing, I guarantee you will discover some of our best kept secrets, learn more about our unique heritage and gain a renewed enjoyment of our impressive natural landscape.”

For more information or to submit a guided walk visit www.EastbourneandLewesWalkFest.org.