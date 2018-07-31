Voters urged to register

Local residents are being warned not to lose their voice on matters that affect them by completing their annual enquiry form and returning it to their local authority as soon as possible.

Borough elections take place in Eastbourne in May 2019.

The form ensures Eastbourne Borough Council can keep the electoral register up to date and identify any residents who are not registered so that they can be encouraged to do so.

The council’s Robert Cottrill said, “It’s important residents respond as soon as possible, so we can make sure we have the right details on the electoral register for every address in Eastbourne. To make sure you are able to have your say at elections taking place next year, simply check the form when it arrives and respond as soon as you can.

“If you’re not currently registered, your name will not appear on the form. If you want to register, the easiest way is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote, or we’ll send you information explaining how to do this in the post. In any case, you will still need to complete the Annual Canvass form and send it back to us.”

People who have moved address recently are particularly encouraged to keep an eye out for the form and check the details.

Research by the independent Electoral Commission indicates that recent home movers are far less likely to be registered than those that have lived at the same address for a long time. Call 410000 for further details.