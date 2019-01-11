Vote for Eastbourne photographer to win people’s choice award for shot of coastguard cottages

A photograph of the coastguard cottages on the South Downs National Park is in the running to win the people’s choice award in a national competition.

Coastguard Cottages at Sunrise by Zoltan Kecskes from Eastbourne is pictured above and received a highly commended award in the South Downs National Park photo competition 2018-19.

All winning and highly commended photographs will now go forward for the people’s choice vote.

Herald readers can support local photographer Zoltan by voting at www.southdowns.gov.uk/vote-favourite-photo.

Lorraine Heaysman’s photograph is the winning image in the competition. Lorraine from Worthing in West Sussex, wins £250, for her picture Autumn Gold – taken from the hills above Upwaltham.

Competition judge Steve Watkins, editor of Outdoor Photography Magazine, said, “Lorraine’s photo has such emotional impact and really showcases the South Downs National Park as a world class destination.

“The competition was phenomenally tough this year but Lorraine’s ethereal photo, which completely fits this year’s theme ‘Perfectly Seasoned’, is a well-deserved winner.”

Lorraine Heaysman said, “Mornings have always been my favourite time of the day and I spend so much time searching for these conditions – mist can be fickle!

“I am bowled over that the judges liked my image enough for it to win.

“Moments like these on a hill top are filled with beauty, peace and tranquillity and my heart skips a beat whenever I walk along the downs and see scenes like this.”

Second prize goes to Dominic Vacher for his picture, called Race Against Time, taken from Tegdown Hill north of Brighton during last summer’s heatwave.

The last light hits the dust of a farmer racing to bring his harvest home as the evening shadows lengthen. Dominic, from Brighton, wins £150.

Competition judge Finn Hopson, local photographer and owner of Brighton Photography Gallery, said, “I love the pace, lines and colours of Dominic’s photo.”

Third prize has been won by Clive Blott for his show-stopping portrait of a cow taken on a very cold morning.