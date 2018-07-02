Volunteers wanted for NSPCC Peacehaven cliff top abseil

An ‘unstoppable’ NSPCC volenteer is calling on extreme sports fans to take part in a charity cliff top abseil.

The Angel’s Abseil is returning for a fourth year on Sunday, September 2.

The event offers the chance to descend 115ft down the Peacehaven cliffs and take in the stunning views, while raising funds for the NSPCC.

NSPCC chairman of the Brighton area volunteers Dawn Paul, 57, from Peacehaven, founded this event amongst others, raising £25,000 for the chairty.

Mrs Paul said: “The Angel’s Abseil is always a really fantastic event and this year we want it to be bigger and better than ever before. We want to get even more people taking part and raising money for a worthy cause. Spaces are filling up, so register quickly.”

Contact angelswalk@outlook.com for information.