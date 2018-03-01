Volunteer to help DGH patients stay in tune

Radio DGH Eastbourne is keen to recruit new members to fill posts in all departments.

Presenters, publicity, social media and production are all areas where training can be given, but for those with the necessary skills there are opportunities for engineers. All members of Radio DGH are volunteers. To get involved email recruitment@radiodgh.com. You will be contacted directly, interviewed and invited to commence the volunteer process.

Radio DGH broadcasts 24/7 primarily to the hospital, but also to the wider community online. Programmes are mainly music but there are some specialised features such as interviews with local personalities by individual presenters.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Eastbourne Herald by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)