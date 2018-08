Leaf Hall in Seaside is appealing for volunteers.

Leaf Hall relies heavily on its volunteers, who are passionate about keeping the 150-year-old building alive as a local community arts centre. Refurbishment works are ongoing and need funding, partly through events.

The charitable trust needs café helpers and stewards. Training will be given.

If you think you would enjoy working at Leaf Hall as a volunteer call Pam Keen on 01323 732778.