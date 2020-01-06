Violent street fight in Eastbourne town centre

Police are appealing for witnesses to a street fight involving two groups of men and youths in Eastbourne town centre at the weekend.

Three men were injured in the incident in Terminus Road, at its junction with Cornfield Road, at about 3.30am on Saturday (January 4).

Police are appealing for witnesses

The men, aged 24, 23, and 22, were taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital before being allowed home, said police.

Sussex Police say a 19-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of two assaults occasioning actual bodily harm, and on suspicion of affray.

Following interview, police said, he has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers investigating the incident are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who were in the vicinity at the time. They also wish to secure any CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone stills or footage that may assist them.

Details can be reported online or by phoning Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 129 of 04/01.

Alternatively anyone with information can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.