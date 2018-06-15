VIDEO: Take part in lifesaving Eastbourne competition - and win amazing prizes

The people of Eastbourne are being encouraged to take part in a competition which could save lives.

The Heart Beat Campaign has launched PAD SNAP, which is calling on members of the public to send in photos of themselves with their nearest Public Access Defibrillator (PAD).

The scarecrow at Gorring Road allotments has taken part in our competition

Find out where your closest one is using this map, and get snapping for the chance to win a number of incredible prizes.

These include:

• Vintage afternoon tea for two at the Lansdowne Hotel

• Grand afternoon tea for two at The Langham Hotel

The Heart Beat Campaign has installed more than 50 public defibrillators in town to date

• A three course luncheon for two at the Hydro Hotel’s Crystal Restaurant.

• A Sunday carvery lunch for two at the Cumberland Hotel.

• A three course meal for two at the New Wilmington Hotel.

• £50 to spend on food and drinks at Prezzo.

There is a prize for the most interesting snap from each Eastbourne postcode, and a bonus prize for the best overall photo.

Send in your snaps to heartbeateastbourne@gmail.com

And do it soon – the closing date is June 21.

Good luck!

Read more about the Heart Beat Campaign here.