A seal has been spotted having a paddle close to the shore in Pevensey Bay this afternoon.

Reader Andre Owen took a photo and video of the seal gliding along on the waves at around 1pm this afternoon (Friday, December 22).

The swimming seal. Photo: Andre Owen

Mr Owen said he had never seen a seal there before, adding: "He came about one metre to the shore before slowly heading away again and then back out to sea."

Have you spotted any interesting wildlife in the area? Send your photos and videos to news@eastbourneherald.co.uk