VIDEO: New Eastbourne cancer treatment unit opened by popstar

Eastbourne’s new multi million pound state of the art cancer treatment centre was opened by Keane frontman Tom Chaplin this week.

The official opening was on Monday night and almost 100 patients, health officials and representatives from charities which helped pay for the unit at the DGH watched as the musician cut the ribbon.

Ton Chaplin at Eastbourne DGH SUS-180227-114050001

The £14.5 million centre is an extension of the Brighton-based Sussex Cancer Centre.

The Eastbourne centre is equipped with two of the latest linear accelerators which enable patients to receive the best-possible radiotherapy treatment – and to receive it closer to home.

More than 400 patients have already had detailed CT ‘planning scans’ to pinpoint their cancers and staff have already performed over 4,000 radiotherapy treatments. Patients will often receive treatment every day Monday to Friday over four to seven weeks.

The centre’s opening means patients can receive all their care in the local hospital, instead of having to travel to Brighton or Maidstone every day for treatment. The new machines provide faster, more precise treatment, which will allow more patients to receive better cancer treatment.

The centre is currently treating 50 patients a day and this is expected to increase to 60-80 patients every day.