VIDEO: Free first aid sessions in Eastbourne

More free lifesaving sessions are being held to tackle people's squeamishness when it comes to first aid.

First Response is continuing to host its vital defibrillator and CPR training classes at the town hall.

Volunteers at one of the free lifesaving sessions at the town hall

Places are available on: March 7, April 11, May 16, and June 13, all running from 7-9pm.

Steve Scudder, of First Response, said, "The defibrillators, a lot of people think they're medical machines, but they are so simple to use.

"By doing a course like this makes it so much easier for people because at least they've been through it once and they know what to expect."

To book your place before the classes fill up email enquiries@firstresponse.co.uk or call 01323 471308.

The training comes as part of the Eastbourne Heart Beat Campaign, which hopes to raise awareness and funds to get more public access defibrillators available across the town.

The Eastbourne Defibrillator Partnership launched the campaign, which is chaired by councillor Alan Shuttleworth and includes Eastbourne Lions Club, South East Coast Ambulance Services, Eastbourne’s Community First Responders, Eastbourne Borough Council, electrical contractor GM Monk and the Eastbourne Herald .

For more information about Eastbourne Heart Beat, or to take the pledge and install one for your business or organisation, email defibrillators@eastbourne.gov.uk

