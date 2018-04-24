VIDEO: Field gun gaining momentum in Eastbourne

An Eastbourne club is reinvigorating the traditional naval sport of field gun by bringing it to our seafront.

Eastbourne Youth Field Gun is rapidly gaining momentum and calling on youngsters to join in the fun.

Jamie Kisler (centre) with team members Louie Thurston, Ben Hinchliffe, Alfie Moreton, Callum Kirk, Aaron Wickens, Ruan Senior and Sam Kirk

Jamie Kisler, who trained with a former Royal Naval field gun trainer in Portsmouth, is reviving the remarkable sport.

He said, “It’s a unique sport that looks risky but is a lot of fun and is completely safe.”

Jamie has been a member of Portsmouth Action Field Gun crew for eight years and is sharing his passion with local youngsters. He is First Trainer and is helped by his wife Ruth and daughters Deanna and Jasmine.

He said, “I have always loved it, the camaraderie, the discipline, it’s incredible being part of it – it’s something you can’t really explain.

The field gun team tackling one of the obstacles

“Anyone can come along – if you can lift a wheel you are more than welcome! If you want to give it a go or even just watch you can.”

The team has received the support of the town's MP Stephen Lloyd.

He said, “I had the pleasure of meeting the Eastbourne Field Gun team recently and thought their vision - to put together a full size, trained field gun group, along with its own field gun - and to offer it as a crack display which could be seen around the country is a tremendous idea.

"We could start for instance at our own Airbourne, when they’re fully up and running.”

The team meets on Thursday evenings from 6.30pm at the Sea Cadet car park.The sport involves lifting a 350 pound gun and 150 pound limber over obstacles using discipline and teamwork.

The sessions are free and open to anyone between the ages of 13-18 – boys and girls – who wishes to take part.

Run by volunteers, Eastbourne Youth Field Gun is raising money for specialist equipment, as well as a team kit which they want to show off at the carnival.

To donate, click here.

The field gun competition was inspired by a Royal Naval brigade of 280 men in the Second Boer War in 1899. The HMS Powerful crew marched and fought over extreme rugged terrain to relieve the British garrison Ladysmith.

To this day the adult sport is seen as one of the most challenging on Earth.