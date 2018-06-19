VIDEO: Eastbourne Pier owner committed to Eastbourne after Hastings landmark purchase

The owner of Eastbourne Pier has assured residents he remains 100 per cent committed to the town’s iconic building.

Abid Gulzar has purchased Hastings Pier, it was announced on Friday, despite a rival bid from a community group.

Sheikh Abid Gulzar pictured with Hastings Pier.

Mr Gulzar was pictured on Hastings Pier on Saturday morning and admits there is plenty of work to be done there. But he says Eastbourne Pier will still receive the same level of time and commitment from him.

He said, “When I bought Eastbourne Pier back in 2015 I said I would love it 100 per cent. I have fulfilled that commitment and I will continue to be at the heart of what Eastbourne Pier is and what it does. I love Eastbourne Pier, and now I love Hastings Pier too.

“Obviously there is much to be done in Hastings. But rest assured, Eastbourne Pier is still at the top of my priority list, along with Hastings Pier and my three hotels.

“My focus is on them all and that will always be the case. I still live in Eastbourne, I like nothing better than walking up and down the pier talking to customers with smiles on their faces. Eastbourne Pier will continue to boom and flourish under my ownership, make no mistake about that.”