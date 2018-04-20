VIDEO: Eastbourne Headmaster takes to the chilly sea for school

An Eastbourne Headmaster has pledged to brave cold waves each day to raise money for his school.

In a rash moment, St Andrew’s Prep Headmaster Gareth Jones decided to take on the challenge to help fundraise for the refurbishment of the school’s pavilion.

True to his word, Mr Jones started his challenge on Monday (April 16), taking to the waters on a blissfully sunny day.

The sea temperature, however, was positively glacial.

Mr Jones said, “I figured there would be a number of parents who would happily pledge money for me to endure the icy waters regularly!

“But seriously, this is all to help fund a fantastic resource that will be used by pupils of all ages and for a variety of reasons.

“It’ll be fun. And it really is jolly cold!”

To support the headmaster’s quest to raise monies for the school pavilion, visit Friends of St Andrew’s website here and select The Pavilion Fund 2018.