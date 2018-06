Lifeboat and coastguard crews were called to an injured sailor in a yacht last night (Saturday).

Newhaven and Eastbourne RNLI were tasked to assist the small yacht off Seaford Bay alongside the Coastguard Helicopter.

According to an eyewitness, the helicopter was used to winch a paramedic to the lifeboat.

The casualty was said to be transported to Brighton Royal Sussex Hospital by road.

The air ambulance was also said to be on scene in Newhaven.

Photo and video by Daniel Moon.