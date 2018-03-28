Victory for Eastbourne Pier owner in planning row

A controversial plan to replace some of the buildings lost in the 2014 fire on Eastbourne Pier was approved by council planners last night (Tuesday).

Pier owner Abid Gulzar says he is absolutely delighted after planning committee chairman Jim Murray used his casting vote to approve the plans.

Mr Gulzar had asked for planning permission for four new buildings on the seafront landmark.

Two of those will be kiosks to replace the retail shops lost in the blaze and the other two will be on the open deck area and similar to the existing Victorian tea rooms.

Mr Gulzar said the vote was welcome because it will increase footfall and business and go some way to protecting and enhancing the longevity and viability of the pier.

The white UPVC materials had become a sticking point and council officers had recommended the plans be refused.

At the committee meeting four councillors voted against it because of the materials.

Mr Gulzar said, “I must have the full backing of the council to carry on improving Eastbourne Pier.

“Tonight’s decision is personally very pleasing and I will continue working seven days a week to make Eastbourne Pier great.”

The plans were approved subject to conditions being agreed between the council and Mr Gulzar.

