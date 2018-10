The Eastbourne and District Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club welcomed the mayor of Eastbourne to its latest meeting.

Councillor Gill Mattock attended the event at the Eastbourne Toby Carvery.

More than 60 veterans enjoyed the event last week.

The Eastbourne AFVBC has been running since July 2017 and has 150 plus veterans on its membership books.

The breakfast meetings regularly attract between 20 to 30 veterans from all branches of the military.