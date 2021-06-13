Vehicle 'driving dangerously' around Eastbourne and Polegate failed to stop after collision

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police had received reports that a damaged vehicle was seen driving dangerously in the Eastbourne and Polegate area at around 12pm on Friday (11 June).

The vehicle collided with a car in Broadwater Way, Eastbourne at 12.34pm and failed to stop at the scene, according to police.

The victim suffered a minor injury and was taken to hospital for treatment, a spokesman confirmed.

"The suspect vehicle is described as a dark coloured BMW," police said.

"It may also have been driving around the Brighton area around 11am.