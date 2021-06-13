Vehicle 'driving dangerously' around Eastbourne and Polegate failed to stop after collision
A vehicle which was reported driving dangerously around Eastbourne and Polegate failed to stop after colliding with another car on Friday, police said.
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 9:24 am
Updated
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 9:26 am
Police had received reports that a damaged vehicle was seen driving dangerously in the Eastbourne and Polegate area at around 12pm on Friday (11 June).
The vehicle collided with a car in Broadwater Way, Eastbourne at 12.34pm and failed to stop at the scene, according to police.
The victim suffered a minor injury and was taken to hospital for treatment, a spokesman confirmed.
"The suspect vehicle is described as a dark coloured BMW," police said.
"It may also have been driving around the Brighton area around 11am.
"Anyone who witnessed what happpened, or who has information that may assist with enquiries is urged to report online or call 101, quoting CAD 575 of 11/06."