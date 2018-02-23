Vehicle collides with manhole cover on A27 at Selmeston

Photo by Alan Fraser
Photo by Alan Fraser
There were major tailbacks after a vehicle collided with a manhole cover and crashed off a busy road yesterday (Thursday).

According to Sussex Police, officers were called to the A27 Lewes Road In Selmeston at 10.50am.

Photo by Alan Fraser

Photo by Alan Fraser

A witness said the large manhole cover had become dislodged by a passing HGV and forced onto the carriageway.

The cover was then struck by a passing van, forcing the vehicle off the road.

Officers managed traffic which was reduced to one lane and this caused significant delays.

Police say no injuries were reported.

Photo by Alan Fraser

Photo by Alan Fraser