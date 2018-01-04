Vandals superglue pay-and-display machines in Eastbourne

Police are searching for the culprits after vandals hit out at pay-and-display machines in Eastbourne.

Two ticket machines in Trinity Trees were ‘rendered inoperable’ due to having superglue squeezed into coin slots, said Sussex Police.

The criminal damage is believed to have happened at some time between 5pm on Tuesday (January 2) and 2pm on Wednesday (January 3)

Anyone who noticed machines being tampered with or who may have other information is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 983 of 03/01.