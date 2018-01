Police are investigating a small fire at a derelict property in Hampden Park last night.

Shortly before 5pm on Monday (January 22) police received a report of children having set light to a wheelie bin inside the derelict business property, Veritek House, in Edgeland Terrace, Hampden Park.

Sussex Police said firefighters attended and quickly doused the flames. No one was hurt.

The incident is being treated as arson.

Photo by Dan Jessup.