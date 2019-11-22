Van falls from cliffs at Birling Gap

A man has survived after a van fell from the cliffs at Birling Gap.

Emergency services including Coastguard, a search and rescue helicopter, police, and paramedics rushed to the scene at about 7pm on Wednesday (November 20).

Emergency services on scene. Photo by Pete Abel

The van had landed on its roof, according to Sussex Police, and the tide was out.

Although the vehicle was badly damaged, police said the 42-year-old local man escaped with only abdominal injuries. They were not thought to be life threatening, police said.

He was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

A major recovery operation was launched and the van was eventually lifted up the cliff by around 2pm on Thursday.

Photo by Pete Abel

Birling Gap beach was closed for several hours on Thursday as work was done to clear the scene. Wealden District Council announced it had reopened at 3.30pm.

In an emergency at sea, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.