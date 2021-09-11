Van destroyed by fire in Hailsham
Photos show a van completely destroyed by fire in Hailsham last night.
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 12:19 pm
Updated
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 12:32 pm
East Sussex Fire & Rescue confirmed crews were called at 6.11pm yesterday (Friday, September 10) to attend Trefoil Road following reports of a van fire.
Crews from Eastbourne attended and used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire, the service said.
According to the service, the vehicle – an empty removals van – was not insured or taxed so the incident is being dealt with by Sussex Police.
Sussex Police could not supply more information.