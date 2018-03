A utility firm has been fined after planned works in Eastbourne overran by more than a month.

According to a Freedom of Information request, South East Water was fined after works overran in Hanover Road last year.

The works were scheduled to start on June 1 2017 and finish four days later.

But they overran by 35 days and the site was not cleared until July 24 2017 which led to a fine of £8,750.