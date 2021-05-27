Urgent appeal to identify man in Seaford – call 999 if you see him
Police are urgently trying to identify a man in Seaford after concerns were raised for his welfare.
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 5:50 pm
Officers were called to the Co-Op store in Broad Street, Seaford, around 1.30pm on Thursday (May 27) after a man displayed ‘concerning behaviour’.
Police said: “It’s possible his name is Steven, and he is described as white, in his mid-40s and of slim build.
“He was wearing grey trousers, a brown cap and a brown coat with an eagle on the back.
“He also has a green lanyard and was carrying a bag with a farm scene on it.”
Anyone who recognises or sees the man, or who may have any other information, is asked to call 999 quoting serial 775 of 27/05.