Urgent appeal to identify man in Seaford – call 999 if you see him

Police are urgently trying to identify this man. Photo: Sussex Police

Officers were called to the Co-Op store in Broad Street, Seaford, around 1.30pm on Thursday (May 27) after a man displayed ‘concerning behaviour’.

Police said: “It’s possible his name is Steven, and he is described as white, in his mid-40s and of slim build.

“He was wearing grey trousers, a brown cap and a brown coat with an eagle on the back.

“He also has a green lanyard and was carrying a bag with a farm scene on it.”