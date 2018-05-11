Urgent appeal to help find missing man with links to Eastbourne

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing man who has links to Eastbourne.

Dean Ellington, who is 33-years-old and from Royston, was last seen on the afternoon of Bank Holiday Monday (May 7).

He is described as being of medium build and around 6ft tall and was last seen wearing a pink T shirt and shorts but may have since changed his clothes.

Dean has links to Eastbourne and the Cambridge area.

If you have seen Dean since he went missing or have information about his whereabouts contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with Dean or have seen him in the last few moments call 999 immediately.