Urgent appeal for missing teenage girl from Eastbourne

Police say they are increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing Eastbourne teen.

Chloe Stevenson, 16, has been missing from her home in Eastbourne since 9pm on Friday (March 1), according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the force said, “She told her mother she was going out for a few hours in the Hampden Park area but has since disappeared.

“It is vital we find Chloe to ensure she is safe and well.”

Chloe is described by police as white, 5ft 5ins, of slim build, with messy blonde/brown hair just past shoulder length.

She has nose and lip piercings, and tattoos reading ‘Mum’ on her right forearm and ‘Grandad’ with butterflies on her left foot.

When last seen she was wearing a black dress with a sand-coloured jumper “attached” to it, black leggings, a black coat and black-and-white trainers. She was carrying a grey rucksack.

Anyone seeing Chloe or knowing where she is asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 341 of 02/03.

In an emergency, if Chloe is seen to be in danger or ill, call 999 and ask for police.