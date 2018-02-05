Upset at Princes Park cafe’s news

The announcement by an Eastbourne eatery that it is stopping selling just drinks to customers has sparked an online onslaught.

The Boathouse which replaced the old Prince Park cafe posted on its Facebook page late last night that from Monday February 12 it would “no longer be able to offer drinks only”.

Building and improvement works at Princes Park, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170123-115014008

The post went on that the Boathouse is a privately owned business and that “some customers may be mistaking the restaurant for a cafe that previously ran here”.

“Bearing this in mind we hope that you respect and understand our decision that, as from Monday February 12 we will no longer be able to offer drinks only,” said the post.

“Due to the popularity of our new menu, it is with great excitement we can announce that we are completing our transition to a restaurant that offers quality food and service to our guests. We believe our extensive menu will appeal to both customers old and new.”

But the decision has been met with upset and criticism on Facebook with more than 350 comments from people saying it will alienate customers and be disastrous for business.

Salim Rajwani, the director at the Boathouse SUS-180502-134943001

Eastbourne council signed a 20-year lease for the cafe with the JAZZCO Group (UK) Limited in April last year.

The authority was originally in talks with the University of Brighton to open it as a cafe and training establishment for catering students but that deal fell through at the eleventh hour.

The Boathouse management has agreed to speak to the Herald tomorrow morning to talk about its business plan.