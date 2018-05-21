Upset at plans for Langney Shopping Centre car park

A plan to open a new business within the car park at Langney Shopping Centre has sparked upset.

Eastbourne’s planning committee will next week make a decision whether to allow P1 Pit Stop to install two new buildings within the existing north car park fronting Willingdon Drove.

The business is primarily a tyre fitting, wheel balancing and puncture repair centre. One new building would provide accommodation for tyre fitting and tyre maintenance/repair bays with ancillary office accommodation and the other would provide canopy cover for the car cleaning and valeting.

Residents living nearby have objected saying Langney Avon Pond is close to the application site, two trees would need to be felled and 30 car parking spaces would have to be removed for the development to take place.

They also argue there is an established car wash and tyre centre in close proximity, there will be increased traffic within the car park and surrounding roads and junctions will make it hazardous and increase vehicle emissions.

They are also worried at the amount of noise created from operations of the new development with compressors, air guns, paint sprayers, contamination of water courses, an increased risk of fire from use of oils and lubricants and an increased criminal element outside of business hours causing disturbance by intruder alarms, vandalism, storage and disposal of used tyres and other waste materials.

Another concern they say is that Langney Shopping Centre is not a trading estate and the business will look out of place and spoil views from surrounding residential properties.

But town planners are recommending councillors approve the plans.

A spokesperson said, “It is considered the proposed development will not negatively impact the amenity of the occupiers of surrounding properties or be detrimental to the character and appearance of the area.

“The proposal therefore complies with local and national policies.”