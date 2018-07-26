Upset at changes to parking permit purchases in Eastbourne

Changes to the way people have to apply for parking permits in Eastbourne has led to a number of complaints.

From the start of July when the parking shop in Gildredge Road closed and relocated to behind the scenes at Eastbourne Library, people can now only apply online for all on-street parking permits for Eastbourne and not in person.

But there is a serious backlog as many elderly people have no access to computers and volunteers who can help them, are fully booked up which has led to fears that people may get penalty charge notices while applications are being processed.

A spokesperson at the county council which is responsible for the parking scheme in Eastbourne, said, “Most applicants so far have been able to register and apply for permits without any intervention from the parking or library teams.

“People who do not have internet access can apply for their permit via the publicly available computers in libraries, and library staff can provide help and support.

“Anyone having difficulty renewing their permit should contact the NSL customer service team, which will be able to assist and take any appropriate action to ensure a penalty charge notice is not issued. We can only do this if the applicant contacts the team before their permit expires.

“People having difficulty uploading documents can either email them through for a member of the NSL team to load, request assistance from a member of the library team or book an appointment in the library with a Computer Buddy and then let the NSL team know when the appointment is so we can make interim arrangements for their permit.

“While the Computer Buddy scheme, which helps people with their digital and online skills, is a popular service which relies on the hard work of volunteers, we do have appointments available at Eastbourne as early as Saturday (July 28).

“Anyone who needs help with their permits can contact the NSL customer service team on 01273 335500 or email parking.information@eastsussex.gov.uk, request assistance from a member of the team when in Eastbourne library or book a Computer Buddy appointment by calling the libraries team on 0345 608 0196.”