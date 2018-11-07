Upset as trees are removed from Eastbourne town centre

Officials behind the removal of a number of trees from Eastbourne town centre have defended their actions.

East Sussex and Eastbourne councils are behind the decision to remove the trees due to the joint project they are working together on, the Eastbourne Town Centre Improvement Scheme.

Eastbourne town centre Improvement scheme (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180111-110505008

Residents have taken to social media to complain at the loss of trees, especially in Cornfield Road and Gildredge Road, where roadworks have been underway for some weeks as part of the scheme.

A spokesperson for both councils said this week, “One of the objectives of the town centre improvement scheme is to improve the pedestrian environment within the town centre.

“For this reason, the scheme incorporates a landscaping scheme which will see more than half a dozen planted areas incorporated into the scheme. Unfortunately a number of trees need to be removed and replaced because the work involves substantial excavations near the trees that would cause root damage, leaving them unstable and dangerous to pedestrians.

“In Cornfield Road, 16 maple trees showing signs of dieback and coming to the end of their natural life, have been removed.

“The new replacement trees will offer greater resilience to disease and provide a broader range of colour and flowers. In addition there will be low level planters especially suited to the urban environment, providing colour, scents and fauna friendly ecosystems.”