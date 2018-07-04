Upset as popular Eastbourne seafront cafe closes

People have expressed concern at the closure of a seafront cafe ahead of work starting on a new restaurant.

The Western View eatery at the Wish Tower closed its doors on Sunday with council officials saying it needed to shut while construction of the new destination restaurant gets underway.

But new plans for the restaurant – to be operated by French chain Bistrot Pierre – are only just being considered by council officers and critics say the Western View should not have closed so early in the process and especially at the start of the busy summer period.

Conservative councillor Robert Smart believes the move is “ridiculous” and short-sighted and deprives the council of much needed funds during the peak holiday months.

He said, “It all seems rather illogical especially when the target date to decide the planning permission is September 20. Surely that would have been a more appropriate date for closure of the Western View while allowing it to make some money.”

The council has defended its decision and says visitors can enjoy refreshments from the Airstream vehicle on the site.