Upset as garden waste bins are not emptied

Scores of people across Eastbourne have complained that their garden waste bins have not been collected by council contractors.

Eastbourne council has apologised after residents flooded the authority’s call centre complaining their brown bins had not been collected by Kier.

Residents in the town now have to pay to have their garden waste collected but many streets still have full bins outside properties.

The council says the problem was caused by the temporary loss of a collection vehicle.

A spokesperson said, “We are very sorry that some garden waste collections were missed last week.

“We’ve had a great take up to the new service and so it is disappointing that this has happened.

“We have been informed by Kier that the problem was caused due to the temporary loss from service of one of their collection vehicles.

“However, the company have since confirmed it is back at full operational strength and quickly catching up with the collections.

“Our team is working closely with KIER to ensure a return to normal service as soon as possible.”

