Upset as 300-year-old building in Eastbourne park vandalised

A well-loved 18th Century building in an Eastbourne park faces being ruined by vandals.

The Hermitage in Manor Gardens, which has survived more than two centuries, this week suffered a graffiti attack and a number of its panels were kicked in.

Mary Corran, chair of Friends of Manor Gardens and Gildredge Park, says this is the fifth time in as many months the Grade II listed building has been targeted.

She said, “At this rate the poor building will be destroyed. We do our best but can’t stop vandals. It’s very upsetting, we all love the building.

“The poor thing looks like a wreck. There’s nothing in there to steal. It’s just vandalism for its own sake.”

Mary says the group has reported the vandalism to Heritage Police and the council, but nothing has been done.

She said, “I don’t understand why nothing is happening. The council aren’t doing anything, we report it all the time.

“It’s been pristine until November last year, it looks as if it’s about to be destroyed. It’s a beautiful building.

“It’s lasted all these years until now. One lot of damage encourages another, that’s what’s been happening. If they repaired it I think we wouldn’t have a problem.”

Friends of Manor Gardens and Gildredge Park is soon to host the annual Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Monday (April 2) and they are hoping the building will be restored in time for Heritage Open Days in September.

If you know anything about the vandalism call police on 101.