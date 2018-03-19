Upset after ‘wrong coloured’ Tarmac is laid in Eastbourne

Laying black Tarmac in a conservation area in Eastbourne has prompted a campaign to get it changed.

According to Eastbourne Conservatives, East Sussex County Council’s Highways contractors were laying black Tarmac outside the Co-op in Meads Street when ward councillor Barry Taylor contacted them and said it should be different.

Highways looked into the matter and changed the colour to red so it is more in keeping with the historic area.

Councillor Taylor, who sits on both Eastbourne and the county council, said, “Residents are rightly passionate about preserving the beauty of Meads and having the red Tarmac is symbolic of its status as a conservation area, so I’m pleased the county council agreed and has changed the colour to one that really compliments the area.”

“Work is now close to completion and, like many local people, I’m looking forward to seeing the results.”